JD Vance to speak in Waukesha Sunday

According to a release from the Trump-Vance campaign, Vice Presidential nominee Senator JD Vance will visit Waukesha Sunday, October 20.

Vance is expected to speak at 5 p.m. at Stein's Aero in Waukesha.

According to the release, Vance will touch on issues of faith, values, and religious freedom ahead of the upcoming election.

TMJ4's Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson will be at the event and will provide a full report.

