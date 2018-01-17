JCC leader Mark Shapiro receives FBI award over handling of bomb threats

Nearly a year after the first in a series of bomb threats to the Jewish Community Center in Whitefish Bay, the FBI handed out an award to the center’s director.

Mark Shapiro, president and CEO of the Harry and Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center, was honored at a ceremony at the JCC Wednesday.

Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Milwaukee office Justin Tolomeo said Shapiro “was instrumental in being a bridge during the threats to the JCC’s across the country. Through him we could communicate what was going on and what was happening.”

Shapiro quickly recognized his staff when accepting the award. “How do you find inspiration in a year when these amazing kids are being pushed out in the snow in a crib? And I realized that you don’t get it from that. You get it from the staff that are pushing” said Shapiro.

Shapiro will head to F.B.I. Headquarters in Washington, D.C. to receive an award from the Director of the F.B.I. in April.