Japanese Breakfast to headline BMO Pavilion during Summerfest

Japanese Breakfast has been announced as the headliner for the BMO Pavilion with Miller Lite on Saturday, June 21 during Summerfest, the music festival announced Tuesday.

Tickets for reserved seating will go on sale on Friday, January 10 at 10 a.m. via Summerfest.com, Ticketmaster.com, or in person at the Summerfest box office. Tickets will include admission to the Summerfest grounds for the day of the performance.

The BMO Pavilion is one of only a couple Summerfest stages that offer reserved seating. Fans will have their choice of reserved seats available for purchase, or free general admission seating on a first-come, first-served basis on the day of the show.

You can get all the information on tickets and the 2025 lineup as it is revealed at Summerfest.com.

Information on Japanese Breakfast, provided by Summerfest:

After a decade making the most of improvised recording spaces set in warehouses, trailers and lofts, Japanese Breakfast’s fourth album, For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women), marks the band’s first proper studio release.

Produced by Grammy Award winner Blake Mills — an innovator of uncommon subtlety, known for his work with everyone from Bob Dylan to Fiona Apple and quietly regarded as many a legacy artist’s favorite guitar player — and tracked at the venerable Sound City in Los Angeles — birthplace of After The Gold Rush, Fleetwood Mac and Nevermind among other classics — the record sees front-woman and songwriter Michelle Zauner pull back from the bright extroversion that defined its predecessor Jubilee to examine the darker waves that roil within, the moody, fecund field of melancholy, long held to be the psychic state of poets on the verge of inspiration. The result is an artistic statement of purpose: a mature, intricate, contemplative work that conjures the romantic thrill of a gothic novel.

