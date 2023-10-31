Janesville train derailment, no injuries confirmed

JANESVILLE, Wis. — No injuries have been confirmed following a train derailment in Janesville on Tuesday.

According to the Janesville Police Department, the incident happened near the area of Centerway and Franklin around 3:30 p.m.

At least one train car tipped over, though the cause is not yet known. Police do not suspect anything suspicious, and no hazardous materials are believed to be involved.

The rail company is working on clearing the area as quickly as possible. Police are asking the public to avoid the area of West Centerway from North River Street to West Court Street.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

