Janesville police are looking for two women who are allegedly trying to cash checks in Milwaukee.

The incident started September 1 in Janesville. Police say unknown suspect(s) broke into a car window and stole a purse in Janesville. A week later, two women cashed a check in Milwaukee and attempted to cash a second. Police have labeled the two suspects as part of the "Felony Lane Gang," a national crime ring that targets women.

Contact Janesville police at 608-755-3147 with any information.

