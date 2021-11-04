Janesville police investigate racist social media post about local student athletes

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Janesville Police Department is investigating a racist social media post that compared local student athletes on a football field with "racist and violent historical imagery", according to police.

Janesville police said Wednesday that the post was made by a Milton High School juvenile student. The image was shared through Snapchat.

An investigation determined both student athletes shown in the meme are juveniles and did not create or share it, according to police.

The Janesville Police Department expressed their support to the two students portrayed in the image.

"Their photographs were used without their consent in the creation of this racist image," Janesville police said in a statement. "The Janesville Police Department recognizes the depicted meme to be offensive and identifies this form of racism has no place in our community. We will continue to investigate this matter and will provide an update at its conclusion."

Janesville police worked with the Milton Police Department, School District of Milton,and the School District of Janesville during this investigation.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip