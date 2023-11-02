Janesville parent arrested for bringing gun to school, threatening administrator

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police arrested a parent who threatened an administrator and brought a gun to Parker High School on Tuesday, according to WISC.

Police say the school resource officer (SRC) learned the 36-year-old man made the threat around 12:45 p.m. Fifteen minutes later, the parent arrived at the school and was confronted by the SRO outside the building. The parent admitted to having a gun and police found a loaded 9mm handgun inside his vehicle.

The man faces charges of disorderly conducted while armed and possession of a firearm in a school zone. He is now banned from the Parker High School campus.

The school wasn't placed under a secure hold or lockdown since the incident was resolved within minutes, WISC reports.

The parent had allegedly seen a rumor online about the school running out of food, which prompted him to confront the school administrator. The school district told WISC that rumor was not true, but actually the student's preferred choice wasn't available.

The district said in a statement to WISC, "There are always other options available for students even if their preferred selection is no longer available when they have lunch. We appreciate the quick action of our administrative assistant team that forwarded the information regarding this threat to the appropriate authorities and school administration. We are also very grateful for the strong partnership we have with the Janesville Police Department."

The man is not being named because he is yet to be formally charged in court. He is being held in the Rock County Jail pending an intial apperance in court.

