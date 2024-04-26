Jammin' 98.3: Tattoo festival, family magic show, and more ahead this weekend

MILWAUKEE — It's a jam-packed weekend!

From a tattoo festival, a spring cleanup, and a family magic show, there's tons to do this weekend!

Jammin' 98.3's Erica Cherie breaks down the events you should have on your radar.

Friday- Sunday

Milwaukee Tattoo Festival

Baird Center, 400 W. Wisconsin Ave

You can get yourself inked up at the 3-day event. They will also be selling merch. They will also be holding a bad tattoo contest to win a prize.

Saturday

North 27th Street Clean Up

Cenurty City Tower, 4201 N. 27th St.

Invite your family, friends, and neighbors to make a difference in the community. It starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m.

Sunday

Family Magic & Variety Show

Brumder Mansion, 3046 W. Wisconsin Ave.

The family magic show will be hosted by magicians and comedians. It features a rotating cast.

Doors open 20 minutes before the show.

