Jammin' 98.3: Northern Lights show, 'Cinderella', and more ahead this weekend

Posted at 6:58 PM, Apr 05, 2024
MILWAUKEE — It's a jam-packed weekend!

From a ballet show to a Northern Lights show, there's tons to do this weekend! Jammin' 98.3's Erica Cherie breaks down the events you should have on your radar.

Friday:
Milwaukee Ballet's 'Cinderella'
Marcus Performing Arts Center, 929 N. Water St.

The show runs through 2025.

To get tickets, click here.

Saturday:
Northern Lights Show
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium, 1900 E. Kenwood Blvd.

The show starts at 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Children under the age of 4 are not recommended to attend.

To get tickets click here.General tickets are $6. Student tickets are $5.

Sunday:
Pours for Parks Beer Festival
Best Place The Historic Pabst Brewery, 917 W. Juneau Ave.

It's a brand new beer fest featuring the breweries of Brew City, and benefits Milwaukee County Parks!

Tickets start at $60.

For more information, click here.

