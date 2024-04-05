Jammin' 98.3: Northern Lights show, 'Cinderella', and more ahead this weekend.

MILWAUKEE — It's a jam-packed weekend!
From a ballet show to a Northern Lights show, there's tons to do this weekend! Jammin' 98.3's Erica Cherie breaks down the events you should have on your radar.
Friday:
Milwaukee Ballet's 'Cinderella'
Marcus Performing Arts Center, 929 N. Water St.
The show runs through 2025.
To get tickets, click here.
Saturday:
Northern Lights Show
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium, 1900 E. Kenwood Blvd.
The show starts at 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Children under the age of 4 are not recommended to attend.
To get tickets click here.General tickets are $6. Student tickets are $5.
Sunday:
Pours for Parks Beer Festival
Best Place The Historic Pabst Brewery, 917 W. Juneau Ave.
It's a brand new beer fest featuring the breweries of Brew City, and benefits Milwaukee County Parks!
Tickets start at $60.
For more information, click here.
