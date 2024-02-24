Jammin' 98.3: Events on wheels and skates this weekend

MILWAUKEE — Whether it's on wheels or on skates, there's lots of things going on in Milwaukee this weekend which feature skating, or two or four wheels.

Erica Cherie from Jammin' 98.3 joined Milwaukee Tonight to talk about these events. Watch the video at the top of this article to learn more.

Friday, February 23-Sunday, February 25, 2024: O'Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels

Saturday, February 24, 2024: Broadway Skates! SHREK - The Musical

Saturday, February 24-Sunday, February 25, 2024: Mama Tried Motorcycle Show

