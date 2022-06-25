Wisconsin State Fair officials announced Friday that Jamey Johnson will kick off the 11 nights of main stage performance on Thursday, Aug. 4.

The news comes after the cancellation of Toby Keith's headlining show.

"Jamey Johnson is an eleven-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and is one of only a few people in the history of country music to win two “Song of the Year” Awards from both the CMA and ACM," Wisconsin State Fair Park said in a statement. "With two hit albums, That Lonesome Song and The Guitar Song, critics praise his songs as masterpieces."

Rising country Star Alex Miller will open the show. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 29 at 9 a.m. HERE. All seating is reserved and tickets will be $40, $45, and $50. Each ticket includes fair admission for the day of the show when purchased in advanced.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip