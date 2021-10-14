James Taylor & His All-Star band to perform at Fiserv Forum in December

MILWAUKEE — James Taylor & His All-Star band are set to perform at the Fiserv Forum on December 2, accompanied by special guest Jackson Browne.

This is part of the second leg of their US tour that kicked off this summer.

The second leg kicks off October 16 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Proceeds from that show will go to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans & Acadiana to support those affected by Hurricane Ida.

If you can't make the Milwaukee show on Dec. 2, you're in luck. They'll also perform in Green Bay on Nov. 30.

Officials ask the public to check with local venues for specific COVID-19 entry requirements. For tickets and more information you can click here.

