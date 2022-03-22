Watch
Jada Davis is the first Black woman to be crowned 'Miss Milwaukee'

She now heads to the Miss Wisconsin Competition in June
Miss Wisconsin Organization
Jada Davis is the new Miss Milwaukee 2022.
Posted at 3:05 PM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 16:05:13-04

MILWAUKEE — Jada Davis was crowned the new Miss Milwaukee 2022 over the weekend.

Davis is a Milwaukee resident and Marquette University Law School student. The 23-year-old is also the first Black woman to hold the title of Miss Milwaukee on Saturday, March 19.

She was among eight candidates in the first-ever virtual Miss Milwaukee Competition.

As Miss Milwaukee, Davis receives a $700 scholarship. Since she won the top talent award, she earned an additional $100 scholarship. For her talent, she performed a contemporary fusion dance piece to "Dear Black Girl" by Candace Nicholas.

She will advance to the Miss Wisconsin Competition in Oshkosh in June, which is a state preliminary to the Miss America Competition.

"During her year of service as Miss Milwaukee, Davis will make appearances throughout the community and promote her personal social impact initiative – “What’s Wrong With Being Confident?”— which is focused on building self-confidence and positive body image among youth," Miss Wisconsin Organization said in a statement. "She will continue her work to bridge the gap between generations to create a space for people to share their own confidence-building experiences."

Davis is working toward her Juris Doctorate and is self-named "The Dancing Lawyer." She plans to fulfill her career goal of proving that arts and education can co-exist by practicing as an entertainment lawyer.

