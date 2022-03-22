Jada Davis is the first Black woman to be crowned 'Miss Milwaukee'

MILWAUKEE — Jada Davis was crowned the new Miss Milwaukee 2022 over the weekend.

Davis is a Milwaukee resident and Marquette University Law School student. The 23-year-old is also the first Black woman to hold the title of Miss Milwaukee on Saturday, March 19.

She was among eight candidates in the first-ever virtual Miss Milwaukee Competition.

As Miss Milwaukee, Davis receives a $700 scholarship. Since she won the top talent award, she earned an additional $100 scholarship. For her talent, she performed a contemporary fusion dance piece to "Dear Black Girl" by Candace Nicholas.

She will advance to the Miss Wisconsin Competition in Oshkosh in June, which is a state preliminary to the Miss America Competition.

"During her year of service as Miss Milwaukee, Davis will make appearances throughout the community and promote her personal social impact initiative – “What’s Wrong With Being Confident?”— which is focused on building self-confidence and positive body image among youth," Miss Wisconsin Organization said in a statement. "She will continue her work to bridge the gap between generations to create a space for people to share their own confidence-building experiences."

Davis is working toward her Juris Doctorate and is self-named "The Dancing Lawyer." She plans to fulfill her career goal of proving that arts and education can co-exist by practicing as an entertainment lawyer.

