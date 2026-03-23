Jacob Montesano joins TMJ4 as new Weekend Morning Meteorologist

MILWAUKEE — Jacob Montesano is joining TMJ4 as Storm Team 4's new Weekend Morning Meteorologist.

A Chicago-area native and Northern Illinois University graduate, Montesano is no stranger to Milwaukee. He got his start in the industry as an intern at CBS 58 before taking a full-time role in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Montesano spent the past three years at WISC-TV in Madison, where he continued to grow as a meteorologist and broadcaster.

One of his proudest career moments came when he led two straight hours of wall-to-wall tornado coverage — a testament to his composure under pressure and his deep commitment to serving viewers when it matters most.

"Having deep knowledge of the weather patterns around the Great Lakes is essential when forecasting in Southeast Wisconsin, and Jacob brings lifelong lived-in experience," Storm Team4 Chief Meteorologist Brian Niznansky said. "We can't wait for him to join Storm Team4!"

Montesano is expected to make his on-air debut in mid-April.

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