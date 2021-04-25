Jacob Blake's family, activists call for firing of Rusten Sheskey at planned march

KENOSHA — The family of Jacob Blake and Kenosha activists will be holding a march and rally Sunday to call for the Kenosha Police Department to fire the officer who shot Jacob Blake seven times last summer.

The Kenosha County District Attorney's Office decided to not criminally charge Rusten Sheskey in the shooting. The Kenosha Police Department returned Sheskey to active service on April 13, after keeping him on administrative leave following the August 2020 shooting.

According to a release sent by organizers, the activists plan on releasing an additional list of demands during Sunday's march.

“Justice comes before the bullet, but our community deserves to heal” said Tanya McLean, Executive Director of Leaders of Kenosha, in a statement. “Safety and healing can’t happen when an officer who fired seven shots into an unarmed Black man’s back -- on a block where our children walk to school and our families go to church -- returns to work like nothing happened. All of us -- Black, white, brown, native and newcomer -- deserve to be safe in our own neighborhoods, and that starts with accountability for the attempted murder of Jacob Blake.”

The rally and march will start at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 25 at The Collective, at 1345 52nd St., Kenosha.

