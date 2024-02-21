It's Wisconsin Adult Crossing Guard Appreciation Week — a time to honor the dedication of those workers.

Each morning, thousands get up to help get kids to school safely, including Archie McClendon. TMJ4's Sydni Eure chatted with McClendon about his work. She saw countless students happy to see him on their way to class. She also saw plenty of drivers in cars, buses and even garbage trucks honking horns and rolling down windows to say hellow.

McClendon told Eure he's been serving as a crossing guard for 17 years and that there's nothing better than standing under the sunrise and greeting everyone as they start their day at Mesmer High School.

Wisconsin Adult Crossing Guard Week is hosted by AAA. The Milwaukee Branch will be hosting an open house to celebrate people like McClendon Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.



