It's National Pet Day! A time to honor pets who need a little extra love

In Today's Talker — A lot of us celebrate our pets every day, but to doing so is especially important today.

It's National Pet Day!

The holiday is observed on April 11th every year and is dedicated to pets who may not be getting the attention and companionship they deserve. We're talking about orphaned pets — whether their owners have passed away or are too ill to take care of them.

So, take a moment to look for a chance to help an orphaned pet.

Our TMJ4 morning team wanted to take the chance to show their pets some extra love this morning.

Here's Symone Woolridge's dog, Ace.

Symone Woolridge, TMJ4 Ace the Dog



Here's Tom Durian's "god-dog," Bruno:

Tom Durian, TMJ4 Bruno the Dog



And meet Tyler Moore's dog, Zion:

Tyler Moore, TMJ4 Zion the Dog



You can watch the full Today's Talker above.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip