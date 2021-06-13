'It's like a gift from heaven': Deer District businesses see increase in sales due to playoffs

MILWAUKEE — Thousands of fans made their way to the deer district to cheer on the Milwaukee Bucks for game 4.

Fans were excited and optimistic the Bucks would tie series against the Brooklyn Nets, and they did.

While some enjoyed the game from inside the Fiserv Forum others watched the game from the deer district or inside area businesses.

Michael Vitucci, the owner of Uncle Bucks bar said games days like this are unmatched.

"Game day is overwhelming," Vitucci said. "It's like a gift from heaven."

A gift to be able to see their businesses filled with patrons after a tough year.

Many Deer District bars and restaurants shut down for months during the pandemic or for good, in Punch Bowl Social's case.

For many that are back, This past week of playoff games led to the most sales they've had since before the pandemic.

