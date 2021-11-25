'It's great food:' Northcott Neighborhood House packages and gives away 1,000 meals

MILWAUKEE — Showing up for the community is nothing new for the Northcott Neighborhood House, organizers and volunteers packed 1,000 thanksgiving meals with all the trimmings for families.

TMJ 4 Northcott Neighborhood House Thanksgiving meal

From baked chicken, to mac and cheese, to pumpkin pie, a full thanksgiving meal courtesy of Lisa Kaye Catering.

"It's just heat and serve," said Lisa Mckay, Lisa Kaye Catering. "We love when families can come together and eat together because it's soothing and it just brings joy."

Once the doors opened, community members began to trickle with a huge smile on their faces.

James Burnett takes care of his mother and brother, and said he's thankful for this opportunity to enjoy a delicious meal.

"It's good to know that someone is willing to help me so I can help my family," Burnett said.

Northcott Neighborhood House Executive Director Tony Kearney said the need in the community has grown.

"This community needs help and our children don't need to be hungry ever," Kearney said. "We have to do what we can to alleviate that stress on parents and maybe we can it a little easier for those children in that."

Thursday, alleviating the burden for parents looked like a full meal, but Kearney urges people to reach out if they need help.

"We're giving you food today, and we can help you with your other needs that are going to make your family solid," Kearney smiled.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip