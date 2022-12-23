'It's getting worse': Winter storm forces shoppers to grocery stores early ahead of holiday weekend

​Shoppers at the Fresh Thyme raced against the clock to not only get last-minute holiday essentials but the items they needed in preparation for the winter storm that brought bitter weather conditions to Southeast Wisconsin.

"​It's getting worse by the hour out there," said one shopper, Jacob Boehm.

What does one winter storm mixed with freezing temperatures, heavy wind, and snow ahead of a major holiday weekend get you? Long lines, empty shelves, and crowded grocery stores.

"​We're just trying to beat the holiday rush," said Mary McSorley.

With Christmas just three days away, families like Dana Dobbins and his dad Tom, made a mad dash to the store to get some last-minute items before the weather got too bad to drive.

"​It's starting to get slick. We saw some cars sliding around a little bit as we were coming over here. We're planning on getting all stocked up and getting cozy in the house and staying inside for a while," said Dana.

"​There were a lot of things that were low in stock that I was surprised at. They were low on sugar. Like staples. I guess people think they are going to resort to cannibalism soon with the snowstorm," said another shopper, Mike Meinolf

For the most part, shoppers said they were still able to find what they needed.

"We're happy to be done with the shopping and ready to be hunkered down for a while," said Dana.

But while many say it'll be nice to have a white Christmas this year, they say it's even more important for people to be cautious if they have to be out on the roads.

"We want everyone to drive safely," said Boehm.

If you weren't able to get your holiday shopping done Thursday, you still have time. The Fresh Thyme will be open again Friday from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.

