Ukrainian-Americans continue to hold demonstrations to protest Russian invasion of Ukraine

MILWAUKEE — August marks 6 months since the war between Russia and Ukraine began to escalate.

Many families in Milwaukee with loved ones back in Ukraine have been haunted with constant fear and are holding onto hope that their loved ones stay safe.

According to Ukraine officials, more than 300 children have been killed in the war.

"It's not getting better there, it's getting worse and worse and worse," said Nadiya Kavyuk, a volunteer with the Ukrainians of Wisconsin.

Closer to home, Ukrainian-Americans have been haunted for months fearing the unthinkable.

For local, Rena Fedorova, she shared her whole family remains in Ukraine.

"I am in constant fear people always say is your family safe? And it's really hard to answer that because yes they're ok now but nobody in Ukraine is ever safe," said Fedorova.

Karina Tweedell, Another volunteer with the Ukrainians of Wisconsin, shared the same fear.

"I hear from my friends and family often that they don't know when something might strike them," said Tweedell.

Demonstrators with the Ukrainians of Wisconsin have held demonstrations downtown since February and share that they are far from finished.

"We have to remind people that it's not over," said

The Ukrainians of Wisconsin shared that they will continue to host demonstrations downtown until there is peace in Ukraine.

