'It's devastating how life is': Relatives of the six homicide victims found dead speak out

MILWAUKEE — Family and friends of the six people that were found dead inside a home near 21st and Wright Sunday gathered to remember and grieve the loss of their loved ones on Tuesday.

The following individuals were found dead inside the home as Milwaukee Police were doing a welfare check.

Caleb Jordan, 23

Javoni Liddell, 31

Charles Hardy, 42

Donta Williams, 44

Donald Smith,43

Michelle Williams, 49

Bridgette Ferguson, the older sister of Donta Williams and Donald Smith, is grieving the tragedy.

"It's devastating how life is. It's devastating what the world is becoming to take six bodies from family members. It hurts, but to me, they were some good brothers to me," said Ferguson.

She raised the two men along with her own children.

"I helped raise them with my children and they were raised up in church loving the lord," said Ferguson.

Nephew of the two men, Hector Ferguson, is devastated to have lost two of his uncles. He says Donald Smith, 43, loved music.

"He was a good guy with the music. His name is 'Slum,' he had an album coming out," said Hector.

Donta Williams's family shared that he was respectful and loved his wife Michelle, who was also found dead inside the home.

The family of Michelle Williams, one of the 6 victims found dead inside a home on 21st & Wright, emotional as they released balloons during a vigil.

"He was a good guy, just you know, hardworking fella," said Ferguson.

Michelle Wiliams, 49, leaves behind four kids and two grandchildren. Monday evening, her family and friends gathered near the home on 21st and Wright to hold a vigil.

Emotions were high as the group released balloons and grieved the loos of their mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend.

These families and friends of the victims hope the violence will one day come to an end.

"What's happening in this city is high gun violence. I just keep the city in my prayers and we just going to continue to keep going," said Hector.

Milwaukee Police have yet to identify a suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

