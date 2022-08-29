'It's concerning': Woman who witnessed daytime theft on Milwaukee's east side left shaken up

MILWAUKEE — A typical lunch outing for one woman turned violent on Milwaukee's east side Friday. It all happened at Café Hollander on Downer around 2 p.m.

Chloe Larson was walking to work when her typical stroll became anything but.

"It all just happened so fast," Larson recounted. "​I feel really safe here generally, so it was pretty shocking to see what happened."

Larson said she saw two men turn and snatch a woman's bag who was having lunch outside Café Hollander.

Woman witnesses daytime theft on east side

"They turned the corner and really fast, snatched her purse, and then started bolting down Hackett Avenue," she said.

Café Hollander on Downer is an east side staple that is generally packed with people like Stephanie Bandura.

"It's concerning, and you feel a little unsafe and hesitant to go out to places," Bandura said.

A social media post from the victim says the thieves took off with her work bag containing her laptop and car keys.

Days later and Larson said she's still shaken up.

"I've just been more conscious around here and try not to keep my purse on the table," Larson said.

TMJ4 reached out to Café Hollander for comment, they tell us they have appropriate measures in place to keep guests and employees safe.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip