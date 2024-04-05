In Today's Talker — It's a bird! It's a plane! It's an insanely expensive comic book!

But this isn't your average comic — it's Action Comics #1, the issue that introduced Superman in 1938.

On Thursday, that comic sold at Heritage Auctions for $6 million. The sale breaks a world record. A copy of Superman #1 sold privately in 2022 for $5.3 dollars.

Before that, the auction record was for Amazing Fantasy #15, which is the first appearance of Spider-Man, which sold for $3.6 million in 2021.





