Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performing at Fiserv Forum

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli's North American tour includes a stop at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, April 6 with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra.

Steven Mercurio will be conducting, according to the announcement on Wednesday.

Tickets go on sale to the public Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. CT.

MILWAUKEE (Sept. 27, 2023) - Iconic Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli announces new 2024 North American tour dates with a stop at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, April 6 with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra conducted by Steven Mercurio. Tickets for Bocelli’s 2024 North American tour dates go on sale to the public Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. CT.





2024 officially marks 30 years of Andrea Bocelli’s iconic career as well as his 65th birthday. In celebration of his birthday on Sept. 22, PBS stations across the U.S. will be airing past Bocelli Specials throughout September and October Check local listings for airtimes.





The tour will feature performances from Bocelli’s beloved repertoire, selections from his uplifting solo album Believe, his beloved crossover hits and famed love songs.





Citi cardholders will have a special early on sale with access to pre-sale tickets starting on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. CT at citientertainment.com [hes32-ctp.trendmicro.com]. Andrea Bocelli Fan Club members will gain access on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. CT.





As one of the most recognizable voices in the entertainment industry and revered by fans internationally, Andrea Bocelli has been entertaining audiences for 30 years, counting nearly 90 million records sold worldwide. In addition to his sold-out, arena-sized concert events and record-breaking livestreams, Bocelli has shared his talents at many major events including the Olympic Games, the World Cup and Global Citizen. He has earned a Golden Globe, seven Classical BRITs and seven World Music Awards, plus a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.





