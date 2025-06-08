It is still nesting season; slowing down on roads can save baby turtle lives

MADISON, Wis. — Recent temperatures rising, school letting out and all of the other tell-tale signs of summer are upon Wisconsin, but lingering springtime turtle hatchlings are still making their way into local bodies of water.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), turtles in the state lay their eggs in shallow, buried nests from late May to about the end of June. Hatchlings are typically seen around yards and in roadways, trying to get to waterways.

They face a lot of dangers from predators, both before and after they make it to the water, but road mortality can significantly contribute to turtle population declines.

"Nesting season is an important but risky time for turtles," DNR conservation biologist Andrew Badje said. "They're more active and they face threats while crossing roads and increased levels of predation from raccoons, skunks and coyotes."

Wisconsin has 11 egg-laying turtle species and protecting female turtles and their nests is incredibly important in conserving populations, according to the DNR. Some species, like the wood turtle and the Blanding's turtle, can take anywhere from 12 to 20 years before they can reproduce. According to the DNR, the death of a single female turtle can take a big toll on populations.

The DNR recommends slowing down and remaining alert when driving near wet areas like lakes, rivers and swamps.

If anyone sees turtles meandering, wandering or walking with a purpose, they can share findings with the DNR using its reporting form.

It may seem inconsequential, but the department stated in a release that road crossing reports help increase awareness and can boost education in the state. The data is entered into the Natural Heritage Inventory, which helps track rare species information and can inform plans for public and private roadways.

