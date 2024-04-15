It is 414 Day and there were celebrations all over Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Every year Milwaukee locals show love for their city when April 14 rolls around — a date that reflects the area code of the unique city.

The tradition of Milwaukee Day started back in 2010. Since then, there has been an annual flag drop displaying the area code over the arches at City Hall, and loads of events and deals across the city.

"We want Milwaukeeans to celebrate each other," said Fred Gillich, creative director at 414 Milwaukee. "This is just a way to encourage that positivity."

Everyone has their own way of celebrating the special day, including one couple who got married at the flag drop.

The Mitchell Park Domes sold tickets for $4.14 and gave out limited edition 4/14 stickers with a drawing of "Steve the bearded dragon", who lives in the desert dome.

Sprecher Brewing Company also had tours going for the same price as the Domes and hosted a "Necessity Drive" for Street Angels of Milwaukee.

The Harley Davidson Museum celebrated with discounted tickets and had games like trivia to test the contestant's knowledge on Milwaukee history. Winners could walk away with tickets to Brewer's games, the Wisconsin State Fair, Milwaukee Admirals games and to Summerfest.

Others are offering similar discounts that go on until later Sunday night and beyond.

The Cooperage will be hosting a party self-dubbed "the greatest party of all time."

In honor of 414 Day, American Family Field teamed up with VISIT Milwaukee the Brewers and J Leinenkugel's Barrel Yard to feature an exclusive beer. The "Fresh, Flavor, Forward" is a German wheat ale that originates from Berlin. It is brewed at American Family Field, so it cannot get any more fresh. It is available from April 15 to 17 and will be poured until they run out.

