'It feels like a second birthday': Milwaukee teen gushes about his Make-A-Wish experience

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee teen is living out his dreams thanks to the Wisconsin Make-A-Wish Foundation.

16-year-old Nicholas Lopez was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy at the age of three, and by the time he was in middle school, he was in a wheelchair full-time.

Muscular Dystrophy is a muscle disease that weakens or decreases mobility over time.

For Nicholas, Friday was full of excitement, and a time for him to forget about everything else and live in the moment.

"I have a lot of dreams with computers, editing, YouTube and maybe game designing," Nicholas said.

His dreams were made possible by Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, along with Tech Lab in Wauwatosa.

The organization helped Nicholas build a new gaming computer and also gifted him several other devices, including a virtual reality headset.

Nicholas smiled and said he's speechless after seeing all the gadgets he received.

His mother said the process to be granted a wish could take some time, but Nicholas was able to get his wish fulfilled in six months.

Lindsay said it was difficult seeing her son go from being an active, young boy to not being able to do everything he once did.

But, through it all, she said Nicholas has taken everything in stride and found other activities to focus on, such as gaming.

He said when he plays the game, he feels like he's in a different world and is so happy.

Make-A-Wish Wisconsin Director of Marketing and Communications, Forrest Doolen, said normally 400 wishes are granted every year, but this year due to COVID-19, only about 250 will be granted by August.

"The number of wishes that are waiting right now is higher than ever before. We have over 500 kids waiting for a wish," Doolen said.

Doolen said they rely on donations from the community to be able to bring a smile to the kids' faces.

