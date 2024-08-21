Byron Kilbourn Elementary on Milwaukee's north side has a special something that keeps teachers there for their entire teaching careers.

Eleven teachers have a combined three hundred years of teaching at Kilbourn alone. Sharon Redel has been teaching 3K,4K, and 5K in the district for 37 years.

She says all these years later, it's still really fun to come to work. She says it's still so fun for her that it doesn't feel like work.

Watch: 37 Years Teaching Kindergarten in the same school districtwide

'It doesn't feel like work': Celebrating a Kindergarten teacher's dedication

"I love what I do, I love the kids and interacting with the parents," Redel added.

Over the years Redel worked outside of the classroom fighting for policy changes for students.

She says retirement is in her near future but for now, she's ready to embark on her thirty-eighth year in the classroom at Kilbourn Elementary School.



Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error