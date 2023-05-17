'It changed my life': Arts & Humanities showcase highlights young talent in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — As 16-year-old Jerri Dawson took center stage performing the poetry she wrote in front of a crowd, you'd never know that it was through spoken word that she realized she had a greater purpose in life.

"It changed my life. ​I had depression, I was suicidal. Spoken word just got me up out of it," said Jerri. "It taught me how to express my emotions better, it taught me how to communicate."

The same goes for 14-year-old A.J. Holmes and 15-year-old Tymarius Wrencher, who, through their shared love of rap, realized that they could change the world through music.

"We're trying to get our voice out about the Black community and how we can grow together," said Holmes.

"It's our duty to fight, and it's our duty to win. Somebody has to liberate all of us, somebody has to open our eyes and open our minds," said Wrencher.

That's what the Milwaukee Recreations' Partnership for the Arts & Humanities showcase on Tuesday was all about. Exposing the community to all of the diverse artistic programs the city has to offer for kids, and encouraging them to sign their children up.

"​There's something here for every young person to get to express who they are, to get to talk more about what they are experiencing in the world, and to build connections with other people," said ​Christina Dresang the supervisor of after-school arts and humanities with Milwaukee Rec.

More than 30 organizations that receive funding from the arts & humanities program gathered inside Turner Hall. Families were able to see firsthand how they are changing the lives of Milwaukee's youth.

"​All of us ain't out here stealing cars and robbing and doing all this crazy stuff. Some of us are actually doing something positive for the community and our way of doing that is through music," said Wrencher. "​Music, drawing, coloring no matter what it could be, artistic capabilities are in everybody. You just got to find your way to unlock it."

And the more youths that sign up for these types of programs, the more they too will be able to unlock their own potential.

If you're interested in signing up or learning more about the local arts and humanities organizations located throughout Milwaukee, click here.

