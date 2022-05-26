'It brings me joy': Franklin woman shares Korean culture through food

FRANKLIN, Wis. — One Franklin woman is taking her love for Korean food and sharing it with Southeast Wisconsin, one class at a time.

When you walk into Jenny Lee's kitchen, you are consumed by soy sauce and spices.

"This reminds me of growing up and it brings me joy," Lee smiled. "It's also cultural pride."

Lee was born and raised in La Crosse, but her parents never let her forget her Korean heritage. Her mother was a master in the kitchen and sparked Lee's love for cooking.

"When I cook Korean food it reminds me of what I ate growing up, and it reminds me of my family," Lee said.

She said the aroma of the food she cooks reminds her of her late mother.

Now, she's taking her culinary skills and her mothers recipes and introducing Korean food to Milwaukeeans through Perilla Kitchen.

"I take a lot of pride in introducing my culture to other people," Lee stated.

Since 2019, Lee has gone all over Milwaukee County teaching people how to make Korean dishes like Bool Koogi.

"By teaching Korean food and by having people cook it themselves, they're learning so much about a different cultural," Lee smiled.

Through cooking, she's able to show cultural pride during Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) month.

"It's a chance to show Asian pride, like yes I am AAPI" Lee smiled.

Lee will be teaching a few classes at the Milwaukee Public Market this summer.

To learn more about Perilla Kitchen, click here.

