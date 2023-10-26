Islands of Brilliance: A safe place for autistic students

A local couple created a safe space for autistic students to share their brilliance with the world.

In Thursday's Steph Connects, Steph introduces us to the Fairbanks family who founded “Islands of Brilliance” specifically for children and young adults on the autism spectrum.

Islands of Brilliance taps into an autistic student’s passion. It was created after Mark and Margaret Fairbanks learned the unique way their son Harry learned. Harry was diagnosed with autism when he was three years old.

Doctors advised Harry's parents to not expect him to be verbal, read, or write, with no ability to engage with others socially.

That expectation wasn't an option for his parents. They began to notice Harry's love for trains and when they shaped interactions around that passion, Harry would engage.

Mark and Margaret cultivated their son's passion and decided to model that experience for other students living with autism.

Islands of Brilliance was born and eleven years later the program is the only one of its kind in the country.

Steph Connects was invited into the Fairbanks' home to learn about their journey.

