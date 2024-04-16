Islamic Society of Milwaukee purchases former Showtime Cinema building in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Wisc. — The Islamic Society of Milwaukee is expanding and planting roots in nearby Franklin.

“Our community continues to grow and we want to be able to accommodate all the needs of the community,” said Othman Atta, Executive Director, Islamic Society of Milwaukee.

This month, the organization bought the former Showtime Cinema building in Franklin for $3.2 million.

ISM’s Executive Director Othman Atta says they began to explore the possibility of buying the 13-acre space after the theater shut down last September.

“We made a decision about a year or two ago to kind of look outside the city of Milwaukee into Milwaukee County, and that's where this building came up,” said Atta.

Atta says they are now in the beginning stages of figuring out how to remodel the space to fit the community’s growing needs.

“They want summer programs, they want athletic programs, they want religious programs, and so we needed the space that would accommodate those programs, both in the near future and then in the longer term as well,” said Atta.

Dalal Hasan works on ISM’s Education Committee and says the new building is in a prime area.

“Many of our community members live in Franklin so it feels like home, which will be very comforting as well,” said Hasan.

Hasan says she is excited to see how the new space will allow them to connect with people in the area.

“Having this facility be available for these new opportunities, I think will better the community and help us bond with even different communities from all kinds of backgrounds,” said Hasan.

“We're doing all that we can to really be a part and lift the community because we are a part of this community,” said Atta.

