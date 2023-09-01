Islamic Inspired art exhibit to open at NadiaNA Art Gallery on Saturday

MILWAUKEE — Nadia Alkhun is proud of her Muslim identity. That pride can be seen in the self-portrait hanging from a red wall in the backroom of her gallery, NAdiaNa Art Gallery. The piece is part of the 'Islamic Inspired' exhibit opening on Saturday.

Along with her faith her identity is also made up of Science and Art.

Before moving to the U.S. in 2009 she got a degree in biotechnology and genetic engineering from Jordan University of Science and Technology. She said that science background influences her art today.

Last year, she got a degree from UW-Milwaukee in fine arts.

"My main concentration is painting and drawing, but I consider myself an interdisciplinary or multi-disciplinary artist. I like to create and combine different ideas together," Alkhun said of her style.

Earlier this year, she decided to take the leap and open her own gallery.

"It's important for me to show that I can be professional, I am a strong woman, independent, who can run a gallery. I don't want my hijab to be something that discourages me, I'm empowered by my hijab."

This weekend she's opening the 'Islamic Inspired' exhibit which features works from both Muslims and non-Muslims.

"Islamic Inspired is kind of a general term. I tried to use the inspire word on it to have artists who are not Muslim to also submit for this exhibit," Alkhun shared. "Having so many artists from different backgrounds submitting to this exhibit, it's great and it's one of the main ideas of the gallery itself. I want to have a space for diversity, to be included. It's a space for love."

Alkhun described Islamic work as having specific characteristics or elements like calligraphy, flowers and plants, and geometric detail.

"It's very ornamental, intricate," she said.

The opening reception takes place on Saturday and Sunday from 4-7 p.m. each day. The exhibit runs through October 21st.

