KIEL (NBC 26) — The Kiel Police Department says it received another threat against the city Wednesday.

It threatens all Kiel Schools, all roads, utility stations, city buildings, the police department, all stores, and the Wastewater Treatment Plant if a Title IX investigation into three Kiel Middle School students isn't dropped.

"I'm baffled," Kiel parent Traci Wolfe said. "And every time one comes out, I shake my head, I don't even react anymore."

Wolfe has seen her daughter, Skylee, struggle with the recent events at her school. She said she was scared for her.

"When I heard about it again, I was questioning myself," said Skylee. "I was like, is this ever gonna end?"

Skylee and her classmates have been doing virtual schooling for the past week and a half, and it continues until the end of the school year. For all these students, including the 2022 graduating class, the end of their school year was taken from them.

"It's just hard to believe that someone would actually sit here and threaten our school six times," Skylee said.

But even with the threats, business and life continue in downtown Kiel. Everyone is acting as if nothing's changed. Many people declined to comment or talk, most of them relaying the same sentiment: if we stop talking about it, it will eventually all end. Though there's no doubt, that this small community of not even 4,000 people has never seen something like this.

As an owner of the local bar Busty Lush, Kurt Schiscl said business has not changed, but as a parent, he feels the sting.

"They’re [the students] who I feel bad for," Schiscl said. "I know the last couple of years have been odd in general."

With much concern surrounding the safety of the community, NBC 26 has reached out to the school district, police, and City Hall leadership multiple times. All have declined to comment.