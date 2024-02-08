Is it lame to carry a wallet? Gen Z might think so

In Today's Talker — is carrying a wallet outdated?

Gen Z might think so.

According to a recent report from Pymnts, 79% of Gen Z consumers use a digital wallet.

The study also showed that 51% of those Gen Zers also store their drivers licenses, medical cards and event tickets on their digital devices.

The debate has crossed over into social media with Millenials being the butt of jokes for still using their wallets.

You can watch the full Today's Talker here.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip