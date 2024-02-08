Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Is it lame to carry a wallet? Gen Z might think so

A new study shows 79% of Gen Z uses a digital wallet. 51% of them even store their drivers license, medical cards and event tickets on their digital devices.
Posted at 6:34 AM, Feb 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-08 07:34:44-05

In Today's Talker — is carrying a wallet outdated?

Gen Z might think so.

According to a recent report from Pymnts, 79% of Gen Z consumers use a digital wallet.

The study also showed that 51% of those Gen Zers also store their drivers licenses, medical cards and event tickets on their digital devices.

The debate has crossed over into social media with Millenials being the butt of jokes for still using their wallets.

You can watch the full Today's Talker here.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Black History Month 2024 480X360.png

Celebrating Black History Month