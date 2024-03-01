Is it acceptable to charge admission to your wedding?

In Today's Talker — is it okay to charge people admission to attend a wedding?

One couple is facing a lot of backlash for doing just that. According to a Facebook post by the newlyweds, they asked their guests to pay for their own meals instead of giving them traditional wedding gifts.

A screenshot of the invitation shows adults were charged $40 and children under 12 were charged $20. The couple says they were trying to offset wedding costs.

You can watch the full Today's Talker above.

