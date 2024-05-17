Is a taco a sandwich? Indiana judge says yes

In Today's Talker — Is a taco a sandwich?

A restaurant owner and judge in Indiana both seem to think it is.

A man in Fort Wayne opened up "Famous Taco" in his home. The problem was, he lives in an area where the city had designated that "only restaurants that serve sandwiches" could open. The ordinance was designed to keep out fast food restaurants.

The man argued that his restaurant was legal because tacos are Mexican sandwiches.

Earlier in the week, a judge ruled in his favor saying that tacos and burritos are, in fact, sandwiches.

You can watch the full Today's Talker above.

