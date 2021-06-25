Watch
IRS tax prep event can help eligible families receive advance payments of Child Tax Credit

Matt Rourke/AP
Blank stimulus checks are seen on an idle press at the Philadelphia Regional Financial Center, which disburses payments on behalf of federal agencies, in Philadelphia, Thursday, May 8, 2008. The first batch of rebate payments started hitting bank accounts last week through direct deposits. Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson, Vice President Dick Cheney and other Bush administration officials are visiting government check printing centers around the country on Thursday for events highlighting the fact that millions of rebate checks are in the mail. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 2:23 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 15:23:38-04

MILWAUKEE -- — If you have kids, there's a good chance you qualify to start receiving federal funds next month. It's called the Child Tax Credit. To get the advance payments starting in July, you need to file your 2020 tax return.

If you haven't done that or normally don't file taxes, the IRS is hosting an event this Saturday, June 26, and one on Saturday, July 10 where IRS employees will help you file your return for free.

You can attend either event. Both are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center at 211 W. Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Milwaukee.

"Those people who normally do not file a tax return and haven't updated their information with us, those are the people that we want to see," said Christopher Miller with the IRS.

"Over 30 million households—covering 88% of children in the United States—are slated to begin receiving monthly payments without any additional action other than filing a 2020 tax return," an IRS press release states.

"We're holding this event in Milwaukee and 11 other cities across the nation because there's likely a large population of people who may qualify for this," said Miller.

If you plan on attending Saturday, you need to bring a government-issued photo ID, Social Security cards for yourself, your spouse, and your children and also bring any other tax documents to help you file your return.

The Child Tax Credit is $3,000 for children 6 to 17 and $3,600 for children under 6.

"That translates into a monthly payment of $250 for children that are 6 to 17 and $300 for children under 6," said Miller.

"Those monthly payments would be in total half of the total Child Tax Credit. Families would get the other half when they file their 2021 tax return," he explained.

Starting July 15, eligible families will receive monthly payments.

To see if you qualify for the Child Tax Credit click here.

If you can't attend either of the events and your income is $72,000 or less, you may be able to prepare and file your own federal income tax using IRS Free File.

If you don't need to file a federal tax return, you can use the Non-filer Sign-up Tool to receive the advance CTC payments.

