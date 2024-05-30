Iowa man on a quest to visit every single Pizza Ranch

In Today's Talker — A man from Davenport, Iowa is on a mission to visit every single Pizza Ranch location in 14 states.

Jason Halkias' goal is to visit all 222 locations of the pizza chain in the central and Midwest U.S. So far, he's made it to 166 and says each spot is unique.

Avery visiting every existing location, Halkias says he plans to visit ones that are scheduled to open in the future.

Here in Wisconsin, there are 28 Pizza Ranch locations. That's the third most in the country.

You can watch the full Today's Talker above.

