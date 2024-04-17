Investigators return to accused killer's home; Loved ones of Sade create memorial at Pizza Shuttle

MILWAUKEE — Investigators returned to Maxwell Anderson’s house for a follow-up search on Tuesday.

Anderson is charged in connection to the death of 19-year-old Sade Robinson.

Loved ones, friends, and supporters of Robinson were outside Anderson’s home Tuesday leaving pink items, balloons, and messages up and down the street.

TMJ4 News

“It’s not cute, not fashionable. We’re making a statement about Maxwell Anderson,” Jackie Garza, Robinson’s cousin, said.

While gathering, Garza said the Milwaukee County Sheriff showed up, putting yellow tape around Anderson’s home.

TMJ4 asked the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office what brought them back to his home or if they found anything, but they did not say.

Prosecutors said his home is one of the places Robinson’s phone was pinged at on the night she went missing after their first date.

Robinson’s cousins said seeing the sheriff back out is a step in the right direction to getting justice for Sade.

“It does feel good that they’re finally doing something,” Arlinda Garza said. “I don’t care when they do it as long as they do it, but it shouldn’t take the work we’re doing for them to come out here.”

The group said a prayer and watched as the Sheriff blocked off the road behind Anderson’s home.

After, they all went to Pizza Shuttle, the place where Sade worked.

“She was the first employee I met. Always had a compliment, a hug, and a dance,” Kirby Clark said. He’s the president of Pizza Shuttle.

TMJ4 News Kirby Clark, the president of Pizza Shuttle, invited family and friends to create a memorial for Sade Robinson at the restaurant where she worked. He said it’s been a really hard two weeks for him and everyone at the restaurant.



When Clark saw all of the people putting pink items outside Anderson’s house, he immediately welcomed them to Pizza Shuttle to create a memorial there.

TMJ4 News

“We saw the news yesterday and thought we could offer a safe space, one that wouldn’t get taken down and where people can remember her at a place she loved,” Clark said through tears.

Even on a rainy day, the clouds opened, revealing a rainbow as family and friends showered the Shuttle in pink.

Robinson’s mom left a message there that read “Justice for Sade. Mommy loves you eternally”.

“There’s no words for the grief staff is going through,” Clark added. “This is a space the community can use as much as they want.”

Clark said anyone is welcome to drop off pink items at Pizza Shuttle.

The family of Sade Robinson tells TMJ4 they won’t stop searching for Robinson’s remains.

