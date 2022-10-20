Watch Now
Investigation underway after UW Athletics says private photos, video shared of volleyball team

UWPD is now investigating multiple crimes, including sharing sensitive photos without consent.
Posted at 7:16 PM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 20:16:49-04

MADISON, Wis. — The UW-Madison Police Department (UWPD) is investigating after private photos and a video of UW volleyball student-athletes were shared publicly without their consent.

UW Athletics issued a statement Wednesday saying the private photos and video were never intended to be shared publicly and are now being circulated digitally.

"The unauthorized sharing is a significant and wrongful invasion of the student-athletes' privacy, including potential violations of university policies and criminal statutes," UW Athletics said in part.

According to UW Athletics, when the student-athletes became aware of the incident, they contact UWPD.

UWPD is now investigating multiple crimes, including sharing sensitive photos without consent.

