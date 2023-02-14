Investigation into video of Waukesha West athletes changing at Arrowhead High School

HARTLAND, Wis. — Waukesha West High School says an investigation is underway after basketball players were recorded without their knowledge while changing at Arrowhead High School.

According to a letter Associate Principal and Athletic Director Kyle LeMieux sent to Waukesha West families, the school's administration was made aware of video footage taken from the "designated team area" for West players and coaches after the boys basketball games at Arrowhead on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Waukesha West says they reached out to Arrowhead administrators and their school resource officer.

"The primary concern we have communicated to Arrowhead High School is an apparent lack of knowledge that the camera existed by our team members, nor sufficient communication that no level of privacy should be expected within the designated team room from game management personnel," the letter said in part. "As a result, we understand that some if not many of our players went through the process of changing before and after the contest without knowledge of being filmed on camera. It is also our understanding that this same room has been the designated team room for many seasons."

Administrators say the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident. Waukesha West said the sheriff's department understands the school's "urgency to ensure the video is destroyed, to understand who may have had access to this recording, and to confirm steps are being taken to prevent this type of incident in the future."

The letter says Arrowhead administration is taking immediate corrective action.

