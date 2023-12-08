Watch Now
Introducing Pantone's peaceful, serene 2024 Color of the Year

Posted at 6:52 AM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 07:52:40-05

In Today's Talker - if next year were a color, which would it be?

Well, the Pantone Color Institute has just announced its 2024 Color of the Year - "Peach Fuzz."

Pantone's color experts describe the hue as peaceful and serene. They call it a warm, cozy, and even tactile answer to the world's turmoil.

It's also "in" with fashion designers and Hollywood stars.

Pantone says it uses psychology to pick a top color each year. If you were wondering - or forgot - this year's color was "Viva Magenta."

