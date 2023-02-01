Interwovxn: Local podcast creates a platform for women on the middle life journey

Women who are navigating the ups and downs of middle life often feel forgotten about and at times alone.

Two local women are working to change that with a platform for women to talk about the middle-aged experience without shame.

In Wednesday's edition of Steph Connects, Steph sits down with the women of Interwovxn to learn more.

Theresa Kopac and Rebecca Jankowski are on their middle-life journey.

They had children during what is considered “later in life”, experiencing body changes, and taking care of aging parents but at the same time unapologetically embracing who they’re becoming.

They lean on each other to get through it all and have found other women need a safe place to feel supported as well.

The third season of the Interwovxn podcast launches this week.

The Interwovxn website has guides along with additional resources women can use to create a fulfilling space for themselves.

We are going to continue the conversation with them as they work to grow this platform for women to share and feel supported.

