Interval Coffee sells special cookies to raise money for Ukraine relief efforts

MILWAUKEE — Thousands of miles away, Milwaukeeans are doing whatever they can to support the people of Ukraine, with a local coffee shop offering its own message of support.

The crew at Interval is joining the Hamantaschen for Ukraine movement, where restaurants, bakeries and cafes are selling these delicious cookies to raise money and support.

For more than a week, Interval’s two Milwaukee locations, one on the East Side and the other in the Milwaukee Artist Resource Network space in the Third Ward, have been offering the traditional Ashkenazi Jewish fruit filled cookies to its customers for $1 each.

All the proceeds are going straight to the Polish Humanitarian Action, which provides assistance for refugees fleeing the invasion.

Director of Retail Sam Clark says this fundraiser is their way of offering support, even from thousands of miles away.

“Being across the world, it's difficult to see that even like bad things are happening. Everyone wants to help, but it's kind of hard when you're like so far away. So, we're just kind of giving as much as we can to the efforts of the people who are there right now,” said Clark.

Tuesday, March 15 is the last day you can get your hands on the sweet treats, before they send off the donation.

In the Jewish culture, these cookies are given out during the holiday of Purim, which is a time of reflection and focus on the triumph of good over evil.

Those with the coffee shop say they hope this helps spread that message.

