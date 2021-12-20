Watch
Intertribal agency faults Wisconsin review of Line 5 reroute

Jim Mone/AP
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 file photo, a No Trespassing sign is visible at a Enbridge Energy pipeline drilling pad along a rail line that traces the Minnesota-Wisconsin border south of Jay Cooke State Park in Minnesota. After President Joe Biden revoked Keystone XL's presidential permit and shut down construction of the long-disputed pipeline that was to carry oil from Canada to Texas, opponents of other pipelines hoped the projects they've been fighting would be next.  (AP Photo/Jim Mone File)
Posted at 9:52 AM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 10:52:37-05

SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) — An intertribal agency says Wisconsin’s draft environmental review for a reroute of an oil and gas pipeline is incomplete and flawed.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources released its draft environmental impact statement last week for a roughly 40-mile reroute of Enbridge’s Line 5 in Ashland and Iron counties.

The pipeline carries up to 23 million gallons of oil and natural gas liquids per day from Superior, Wisconsin, through Michigan to Sarnia, Ontario. Enbridge is seeking to move the pipeline after the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa sued the company in 2019 to remove it from their reservation.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission told the DNR that the state’s review has significant gaps in information.

