International fans gear up for their first Bucks game of the season

MILWAUKEE — "Bucks in six" is a chant we heard throughout last year's playoff run, but Friday's game against the Boston Celtics brings it back.

The Milwaukee Bucks have the opportunity to win the series in Game 6 against the Celtics at Fiserv Forum.

While crowds are expected inside and outside, it's not going to just be Wisconsinites among the crowd, but international fans too.

Germany native Ricarda Spartmann and her family say tonight's game is big for many reasons.

TMJ4 News caught up with the family five hours before tipoff at the Bucks Pro Shop.

"Tonight's going to be a long one," Ricarda said.

In the midst of picking out the best merchandise, TMJ4's Ubah Ali asked what they're looking forward.

"I'm excited for the action, the show and drinking beer," Voleir Spartmann said. ​

International Bucks fan visits Milwaukee for Game 6

"I'm really interested in comparing the sports events in Germany to the ones in the U.S," Trestie Spartmann stated.

The Spartmann's aren't the only international fans with tickets to the big game.

Cameron Walton and his dad flew all the way from Scotland to witness a Bucks in 6 game.

"I've come to America to see all the playoff games," Walton stated.

Both families say they're excited to hopefully see a win tonight, and say it would be the best going away present ever.

