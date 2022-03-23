Interim Milwaukee Public Works Commissioner resigns, takes job with Biden administration

MILWAUKEE — Interim Milwaukee Public Works Commissioner Karen Dettmer will be stepping down from her position to take a new job in D.C., according to the City of Milwaukee.

Dettmer will now serve as Managing Director for Infrastructure Implementation at the US Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Water. She will oversee the implementation strategy for the $50 billion water infrastructure investment included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Dettmer is leaving Milwaukee after a 15-year career in city government. She served as Interim Commissioner of the Department of Public Works since late 2021, while she also served as superintendent of the Milwaukee Water Works.

“Very few opportunities could pull me away from public service in the City of Milwaukee. I am grateful for the trust former Mayor Barrett and Mayor Johnson have put in me to oversee the Milwaukee Water Works and now the Department of Public Works. I am excited to bring my experience managing the drinking water utility and public works in Milwaukee to inform and ensure equitable distribution of the historic water infrastructure investment," Dettmer said.

Dettmer will finish her work in Milwaukee in approximately three weeks, the city said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip