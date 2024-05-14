Instagram Contest: Take your wedding pictures in front of the iconic 'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' sign

In Today's Talker — Viva Las Vegas!

When visitors come to Sin City, they may pass by an iconic sign that says 'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas!' That sign is marking its 65th anniversary.

Aside from its dazzling, well lit signs, Las Vegas is famous for something else — couples getting married. And plenty of newlyweds take pictures near that famous welcome sign.

So, to celebrate the 65th anniversary, leaders in Clark County, Nevada are holding a contest.

Couples — preferably wearing their wedding-day best — can send in their photos featuring the sign. But, any married couple can enter a photo in the competition, as long as the sign is included.

Those photos can be submitted through Instagram through the end of May. A committee will pick a winner in June.

The winning couple will receive a 12" replica of the famous sign.

Read the full rules here.

Watch the full Today's Talker above.

Talk to us: At TMJ4 News, we make every effort to listen to you and follow up on the issues that matter to you personally. If you have a story idea, tip, or comment about this story, let us know using the form below. Visit tmj4.com/tips for more ways to reach out to us and make your voice heard. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error